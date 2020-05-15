

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat publishes euro area revised quarterly national accounts and employment for the first quarter and foreign trade data for March. According to initial estimate, the currency bloc had contracted 3.8 percent after falling 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the yen, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 115.69 against the yen, 1.0520 against the franc, 0.8854 against the pound and 1.0811 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



