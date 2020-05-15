

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were sharply higher on Friday as investors took comfort from Chinese data showing that the country's industrial output increased in April for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, adding to early signs of a recovery.



Investors shrugged off domestic data showing that the German economy contracted at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis in the first quarter.



Gross domestic product fell 2.2 percent sequentially, after falling 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter as coronavirus pandemic dampened consumption and overseas demand, preliminary data from Destatis revealed.



This was the largest decrease since the global financial and economic crisis of 2008/2009 and the second largest decrease since German unification.



On a yearly basis, GDP declined by calendar-adjusted 2.3 percent in the first quarter versus a 0.4 percent rise in the fourth quarter.



The benchmark DAX climbed 162 points, or 1.58 percent, to 10,500 after losing 2 percent in the previous session.



Lufthansa Group shares edged up slightly. The airline said it expects to operate its airlines services in June, with over 1800 weekly round trips to more than 130 destinations by June end.



This includes over 106 German and European destinations and more than 20 intercontinental destinations.



GEA soared more than 11 percent after it delivered solid first-quarter results in a challenging year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken