Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2020 / 10:49 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 135.1208 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 452371 CODE: MSED LN ISIN: LU0908501215 ISIN: LU0908501215 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN Sequence No.: 64031

May 15, 2020 04:49 ET (08:49 GMT)