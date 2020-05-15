Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2020 / 10:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 107.4958 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9203115 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 64071 EQS News ID: 1046429 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2020 04:57 ET (08:57 GMT)