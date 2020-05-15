Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 15
| Baring Emerging Europe PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 14 May 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 14 May 2020 683.68 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 675.84 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
15 May 2020
