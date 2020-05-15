Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIST LN) Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2020 / 11:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.2903 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 749000 CODE: GIST LN ISIN: LU1910939849 ISIN: LU1910939849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIST LN Sequence No.: 64143 EQS News ID: 1046587 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2020 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)