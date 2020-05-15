EXCHANGE NOTICE, 15 MAY 2020 SHARES DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: HOIVATILAT PLC The ownership of all shares of Hoivatilat Plc has been transferred to the redeemer, Aureit Holding Oy, in the redemption process. The shares of Hoivatilat Plc will be listed for the last time on Friday, 15 May 2020. Identifiers: Trading code: HOIVA ISIN code: FI4000148648 id: 119806 Last listing day: 15 May 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260