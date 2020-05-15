Lava Therapeutics B.V., today announced that it has entered into a research and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson Johnson, to discover and develop novel bispecific antibodies to gamma-delta T cells for the treatment of cancer. The collaboration was facilitated by Johnson Johnson Innovation.

"We are excited to enter into this collaboration with Janssen, a global innovator and leader in the development of new medicines," said Stephen Hurly, chief executive officer of Lava Therapeutics. "We strongly believe in the strength of our bispecific gamma-delta T cell engager platform and are committed to creating highly potent, target-specific therapeutics with increased durability and safety over current T cell-based approaches."

Under the terms of the agreement, Lava Therapeutics will perform discovery and product development activities, and is eligible to receive an undisclosed financial package consisting of an upfront payment and potential development and commercial milestones, and future tiered royalties.

About Lava Therapeutics

Lava Therapeutics, B.V., is developing a proprietary bispecific antibody platform that engages gamma-delta T cells for the treatment of hematological and solid cancers. The company's first-in-class immuno-oncology approach activates V?9Vd2 T cells upon binding to membrane-expressed tumor targets. Lava was founded in 2016 based on intellectual property originating from the Amsterdam University Medical Center, and is backed by Lupus Ventures, Biox Biosciences, Versant Ventures, Gilde Healthcare and MRL Ventures Fund. The company has established a highly experienced antibody research and development team located in Utrecht, the Netherlands (headquarters) and Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com.

