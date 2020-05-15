

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Friday as investors digested mixed data from China and cautiously watched rising diplomatic and economic tensions between the United States and China.



Spot gold rose 0.25 percent to $1,734.82 per ounce, after having hit its highest since April 23 at $1,735.96 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures were marginally higher at $1,741.40.



Industrial production in China was up 3.9 percent year-on-year year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 1.1 percent decline in March.



Retail sales fell an annual 7.5 percent - missing expectations for a drop of 7.0 percent after tumbling 15.8 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment sank an annual 10.3 percent, also shy of expectations for a decline of 10.0 percent after plunging 16.1 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate came in at 5.8 percent, down from 5.9 percent in March.



Meanwhile, comments from U.S. President Donald Trump about China aggravated trade tensions.



In an interview with Fox Business news, Trump threatened to cut off the whole relationship with China over coronavirus pandemic and said he was in no mood to talk to Xi Jinping.



Chinese state media Global Times responded with an editorial titled 'Trump turns up election strategy nonsense with China 'cut-off' threat'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

