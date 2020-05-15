Numis has adapted well to the rapid change in operating requirements, substantial market volatility and changes in the nature of its transaction pipeline. The near-term trading environment seems positive in the circumstances with recapitalisation fund-raisings for clients and good levels of institutional activity buoying performance. The outlook beyond this is less clear but the strength of the Numis franchise and balance sheet is encouraging for the longer term.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
