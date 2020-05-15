Kemira Oyj: Kemira announces a long-term extension of its bleaching chemicals supply contract with UPM-Kymmene Corporation in Uruguay

Kemira announces a long-term extension of its bleaching chemicals supply contract with UPM-Kymmene Corporation in Uruguay

Kemira has signed a long-term agreement with UPM-Kymmene Corporation extending and expanding its current bleaching chemicals supply contract in Uruguay, pending required environmental permitting. The new agreement will include capacity to support the existing pulp mill in Fray Bentos and the new, 2.1 million ton UPM pulp mill currently under construction in Paso de los Toros.

The total Kemira investment is expected to be approximately USD 30 million into the bleaching chemicals plants, part of the chemical island at the UPM Fray Bentos site, expanding capacity for both sodium chlorate and hydrogen peroxide production. The chemical island, which became operational in 2007, was the first of its kind at the time. It has consistently demonstrated excellent operational and environmental performance which will be maintained with the additional investment into new, state-of-the-art technology.

Kim Poulsen, President, Pulp & Paper, "The extension of the contract and investment in this partnership in Uruguay demonstrates our long-term commitment in this very important market. A key element of our Kemira strategy is to grow in pulp and bleaching applications where we have deep rooted global expertise. We help our customers produce stronger, brighter and cleaner pulp".



For more information, please contact:

Kemira

Kim Poulsen

President, Pulp & Paper

+1 6788194580, kim.poulsen (a) kemira.com



Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com

