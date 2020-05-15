Brunel International NV: EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V.



This is the convening notice for the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Brunel International N.V. ("Company") that will take place on Monday 29 June 2020 at 2.00 p.m. CEST at the offices of the Company at John M. Keynesplein 33, 1066 EP Amsterdam.



AGENDA:

1. Opening

2. Appointment of Mr A.G. Maude as member of the Board of Directors (voting item)

3. CloseThe agenda with notes is available for inspection and can be obtained free of charge from Brunel International N.V., John M. Keynesplein 33, 1066 EP Amsterdam, as well as from ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ("ABN AMRO", e-mail:), and can be viewed on the website of Brunel International N.V. ().The record date for the meeting is 1 June 2020 after processing of all subscriptions and withdrawals per this date (the "Record Date").Shareholders and others with meeting rights will not have physical access to the meeting. There will be a live webcast of the meeting via a link which will be available on the corporate website

The voting rights can only be exercised by a proxy granted by electronic means. Proxy and voting instructions can be given from 2 June 2020 until 22 June 2020 at 5 p.m. CEST via www.abnamro.com/evoting (http://www.abnamro.com/evoting) . The intermediaries will need to issue a statement via www.abnamro.com/intermediary (http://www.abnamro.com/intermediary) , no later than 23 June at 11 a.m. CEST stating that the shares were registered in the name of the holder thereof on the Record Date.