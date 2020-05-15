Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic - Agora Internet Relations Corp. Announce Online Marketing and Awareness Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(FRANKFURT:CB81) (WKN:A143MR) is pleased to announce that it is implementing an online marketing and awareness program through Agora Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA").

The Company will receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

Arno Brand, President and CEO stated, "AGORA has proven to be a leader in the online marketing space. We are delighted to have retained their services to expand our online presence as we look forward to developing our brand."

Shares for Services Program

The Company intends to issue shares to AGORA in exchange for the online advertising, marketing and branding services ("Advertising Services"). Pursuant to the terms of the service agreement, the Company will pay a total fee of $50,000 + HST, to be paid by way of common shares of the Company as follows:

$10,000 + HST Shares for Services upon commencement effective May 1, 2020 for initial set up of HUB, marketing materials and search engine programs;

$10,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of Third Month August 1, 2020;

$10,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of Sixth Month November 1, 2020;

$10,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of Ninth Month February 1, 2021;

$10,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of Twelfth Month April 30, 2021.

Per TSX Venture Policy 4.3 (Section 6.1), the deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to the Company in each period and be based upon the undiscounted market price of the Company's common shares at the relevant time.

The initial share issuance of 141,250 common shares for the settlement of $11,300 of services to date is based on the closing price of $0.08 for the Company's securities on May 14, 2020.

The term of the Agreement is for 12 months effective immediately.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene-based components for a range of mass market products. We have a Joint Venture collaboration with Perpetuus Carbon Technology, a leading European manufacturer of graphenes, to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or 416 561-4095

