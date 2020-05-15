Honeywell International Inc. - Issue of Equity

HONEYWELL SUBMITS DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS ATTACHED TO EQUITY SHARES

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 15, 2020 - Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON, LSE: HON) has submitted has submitted a document summarizing the rights attached to its equity shares (the "Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares") to the National Storage Mechanism. The Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares was submitted in accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.11A and will be available shortly for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Honeywell (http://www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.