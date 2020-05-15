

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced updated Phase 1b clinical data on PF-06939926, an investigational gene therapy being developed to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company said the preliminary data from 9 ambulatory boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, aged 6 to 12 indicated that the intravenous administration of PF-06939926 was well-tolerated during the infusion period, with encouraging efficacy and manageable safety events. Three serious adverse events were recorded.



Seng Cheng, Chief Scientific Officer, Pfizer Rare Disease Research Unit, said: 'We are advancing our Phase 3 program as quickly as possible and plan to begin dosing patients in the second half of 2020 pending regulatory approval. Our program has the potential to be the first DMD gene therapy Phase 3 trial start using a commercial-scale manufacturing process.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

