With effect from May 18, 2020, the subscription rights in Hoylu AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 04, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HOYLU TR --------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014401717 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 196852 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- With effect from May 18, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Hoylu AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HOYLU BTA --------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014401725 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 196853 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB