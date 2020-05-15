Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest logistics optimization engagement. The ever-growing need to reduce transportation costs has prompted leading retail chains to analyze their current logistics processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005252/en/

Quantzig's Logistics Optimization Helps a Retail Chain to Reduce Transportation Cost (Graphic: Business Wire)

Logistics management is neither easy nor economical, but it is one of the biggest opportunities for companies to reduce their cost and improve their performance. For most, there is an opportunity to reduce costs by 10% to 40% by making better decisions and improving supply chain and logistics operations. As with all matters of business in today's world, the cost is a key measure of logistic success and effectiveness. Containing costs in all areas such as freight charges, warehouse space, and labor among other things is vital to improving profit margins.

Request a free proposal to figure out how our logistics optimization solutions can offer you the best value for money and improve logistics processes.

The Business Problem

A leading retail chain operator wanted to analyze the performance of the fleet to reduce costs and improve efficiency.Operated a combination of self-owned and transportation partners' vehicle fleet for its transport and delivery functions, the client was incurring huge costs on logistics and wanted to optimize the overall logistics operations for better management of the fleet.

"Logistics and supply chains often offer the biggest opportunity to reduce costs and increase efficiency. For many companies, better decision making can lead to cost reductions by up to 40 percent," says a logistics optimization expert from Quantzig.

We can help you build a plan to effectively manage and tackle issues related to logistics management. Contact our experts to know more about our logistics management capabilities.

Our Approach

Quantzig conducted an in-depth analysis of fleet performance and capacity utilization of all the vehicles. Quantzig's experts did a comparative analysis of service levels with self-owned and partners fleet and their cost efficiency. Their solution helped the client to increase logistics accuracy and reduce operational costs, improve operational efficiency and customer service. The client also realized reduction in overall transportation cost and increase in transportation operational efficiencies, which in turn, improved the picking and shipping accuracy.

Quantzig's clickstream analytics solutions helped the client to:

Improve logistics accuracy

Reduce operational costs

Request a free demo for exhaustive insights on logistics management.

Consistently reducing and optimizing logistics costs without increasing logistics risk can only be achieved by intelligently combining industry-specific analytics frameworks, the right technology tools and logistics processes engineered for effectiveness as well as greater efficiency. Learn how our logistics management solutions can help you transform your business processes. Request for more information now!

Recent Success Stories:

5 Proven Strategies to Improve Sales Force Productivity

Why Covid-19 Is a Shot in the Arm for Digital Ecommerce Companies Quantzig

Analyzing the Impact of COVID-19 on the Health and Wellness Sector

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005252/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us