Aegon N.V.'s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) today approved all resolutions on the agenda, including adoption of the Annual Accounts for the financial year 2019.

The AGM approved the proposal to appoint Lard Friese as member of the Executive Board for a term of four years. Lard Friese succeeds Alex Wynaendts as CEO of Aegon.

Shareholders also approved the proposal to appoint Caroline Ramsay and Thomas Wellauer as members of the Supervisory Board, both for a term of four years.

The full details of the resolutions approved during the AGM can be found in the AGM archive on aegon.com.

