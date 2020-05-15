

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer prices rose less than initially estimated in April, final data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Food prices grew 3.7 percent, while the energy prices declined a revised 8.6 percent. Services prices rose a revised 0.6 percent.



The core inflation was 0.3 percent in April versus 0.7 percent in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in April, after a 0.1 percent rise in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in April, following a 0.6 percent decline in the preceding month.



the harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in April, following a 0.8 percent increase in March. In the initial estimate, HICP rose 0.5 percent. HICP inflation slowed for a third month in a row.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP remained unchanged in April, after a 0.1 percent rise in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, HICP rose 0.1 percent.



