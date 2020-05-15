The XJTLU Learning Mall: First English-language online-onsite learning hub in China

SUZHOU, China, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students in a state-of-the art classroom in China wear virtual reality (VR) headsets, gesturing in the air as they work on a design. Students at home in Abu Dhabi, in London, and in Ireland do the same, all led by one instructor in real time as they collaborate on a project, from around the world.

This is just one vision for the XJTLU Learning Mall, which Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University will launch 22 May.

The XJTLU Learning Mall (XJTLU-LM) is a unique type of innovation centre, set to be the first online-onsite learning ecosystem to provide English-language educational experiences in China through a diverse range of content providers, including other universities and industry partners from within China and overseas. The learning hub will also include Chinese and bilingual Chinese-English content.

"With this alliance of innovation, there will be stronger ideas, a stronger product and a stronger offering," says Professor Youmin Xi, executive president of XJTLU.

"It will challenge the conventional norms for learning engagement."

"The XJTLU Learning Mall will provide premier resources for lifelong learners, including skills for the industry leaders of tomorrow as they prepare to meet the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution," explains Dr. Bill Boland, Director of the XJTLU Learning Mall.

"Someone might initially visit the XJTLU Learning Mall platform for a business course, but then decide to sign up for English and career-specific industry skills courses as well. Providers will benefit from a collaborative platform since they can gain customers who previously might not have been aware of their offerings."

Those who have an online, onsite, or combination "store front" in this unique learning hub are not limited to those with educational offerings. Innovators, inventors and researchers will also have spaces, enabling the cross-seeding of ideas to generate unique educational products. This will create opportunities for students to connect with mentors in startup companies and find internship, job and career opportunities and information.

"Participants will be able to pool their resources, leverage their strengths, and mitigate their weaknesses in a collaborative effort," Dr. Boland explains.

The XJTLU Learning Mall platform is expected to be operational in about three months. Its main physical facility, to be located on the XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang) campus, will be completed in approximately 24 months.