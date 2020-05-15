

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices remained stable in April, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



The consumer prices remained unchanged in April, after rising 0.1 percent in March. As initially estimated.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.1 percent in April, same as seen in the previous month, as estimated.



EU harmonized inflation was 0.1 percent in April, as initially estimated.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.5 percent, as estimated.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders declined a calendar adjusted 26.6 percent annually in March, following a 2.5 percent fall in February.



On a monthly basis, industrial orders decreased a seasonally adjusted 26.5 percent in March, following a 4.1 percent fall in the previous month.



In the first quarter, industrial orders fell 9.5 percent annually.



Data showed that industrial turnover declined 25.2 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.1 percent rise in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial turnover fell a seasonally adjusted 25.8 percent in March, following a 1.7 percent decrease in the prior month.



Industrial turnover decreased 6.6 percent annually in the first quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

