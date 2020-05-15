BEQUANT Launches Prime Brokerage for Cryptocurrency and Digital Asset Managers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / BEQUANT, a global provider of cryptocurrency and digital asset services for professional traders and institutions, is excited to announce the official launch of BEQUANT PRO, our prime brokerage platform.

BEQUANT PRO is now available after an extensive beta period that incorporated feedback from hedge funds, family offices, and other asset managers; financial firms, over-the-counter (OTC) desks, exchanges and other market participants. It is the first of its kind in the digital asset space and brings to market a breadth of services that previously were unavailable in a one-stop-shop solution.

"As digital assets emerge further into the investing world's consciousness, it has become apparent that institutional-grade solutions are needed to solve the pain points of a fragmented marketplace," said George Zarya, CEO at BEQUANT. "BEQUANT PRO is the cure for what ails sophisticated investors in this space."

Prime brokerage services have long been available in the traditional markets. They enable traders to use less margin while having access to deeper pools of liquidity at lower transaction costs, and also solve for a number of pain points that have long held back institutional adoption of digital assets.

Additional features include:

Multi-exchange direct market access

Custody

Collateral management tools

Leveraged trade execution

OTC block trading

Risk management

Smart order routing

Integration of third party solutions

Round-the-clock, institutional-grade support

BEQUANT PRO was built with risk management in mind, and simplifies complex tasks like margin and trading across multiple venues through a single account. The platform is safe, secure and provides reliable, seamless access to seven major digital asset exchanges including Binance, Huobi and OKex; and numerous OTC desks around the world through a unified, intuitive dashboard. Traders that prefer to use their own portfolio management solutions can also access BEQUANT PRO through an API.

"Traders have long complained about the cost and difficulty of having to manage risk and compliance across several accounts at the same time," said Alex Mascioli, head of institutional services at BEQUANT. "BEQUANT Pro solves for this by providing the same level of service, reliability and cost reduction that has been in traditional markets for decades."

BEQUANT PRO is one of several products in the BEQUANT family of products including: BEQUANT Exchange; SAFEQUANT, our custody solution; and QUANTREQ, our fund administrator. This launch strengthens BEQUANT to further its global reach and better serve existing customers in the US, Europe and beyond

To learn more about BEQUANT PRO, please visit: http://bequant.pro.

About BEQUANT:

BEQUANT is a one stop solution for professional digital-assets investors and institutions. Our breadth of products include prime brokerage, custody, fund administration enhanced by an institutional trading platform providing low-latency, liquidity and direct market access.

The BEQUANT team is composed of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.

Websites

BEQUANT Digital Assets Trading Platform: www.BEQUANT.io

BEQUANT Prime Brokerage Services: www.BEQUANT.pro

Social Media

Follow BEQUANT onTwitter,Facebook andLinkedIn

Media contact

Ryan Gorman, Founder |RGPR

ryan@gormanstrategies.com

+ 1 646-420-4212

www.BEQUANT.io

SOURCE: BEQUANT

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590007/BEQUANT-Launches-Prime-Brokerage-for-Cryptocurrency-and-Digital-Asset-Managers