Quantzig, a premier data analytics and advisory firm, re-engineered its portfolio of working capital management solutions. The portfolio explains Quantzig's ability to help businesses to deal with challenges arising due to the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19.

View Quantzig's comprehensive portfolio of working capital management analytics solutions here:

If your business's liquidity is under pressure, working capital management is one of the most important issues to focus on. Working capital is the key ingredient to keep your business going. In unforeseen situations, such as the current coronavirus crisis, an extra focus is required on the effective management of accounts receivable and payable, inventory development and the liquidity forecast. Disrupted markets, geopolitical uncertainty, and ever-growing corporate transparency are putting increasing pressure on organizations' liquidity and cash flows. We help businesses free up cash via robust, scalable working capital management.

According to Quantzig's working capital management experts, "Many management teams struggle to sustain good control over short-term cash flows and the working capital that drives them, leaving the business vulnerable to market and operational change."

With over a decade's experience in catering to the unique needs of clients from various sectors, we possess the skills and domain expertise to help businesses navigate the crisis.

Advantages of Working Capital Management

Ensures liquidity: Businesses often get in trouble due to lack of cash needed for operations and to repay short-term debts. Working capital management ensures liquidity by monitoring of account receivables, account payable, and debt management. It ensures in allocating the resources in an optimum manner. Evades interruptions in operations: Working capital management involves the use of ratio analysis. Ratios like working capital ratio, accounts receivables turnover ratio, etc. are calculated and interpreted so as to provide information to management. Such information helps stakeholders and decision makers in planning and executing business operations in the most efficient way. Optimum use of working capital management evades any future hindrances in business operations. Enhance profitability: Proper deployment of working capital management strategy enhances the company's profitability in the long run.

Today it's crucial to invest in analytical solutions to find the right mix of strategies to enhance supply chain efficiency. With the right mix of flexible operating models and advanced analytical tools, businesses can not only strengthen their market position but also emerge successfully from the crisis.

Quantzig's Supply Chain Analytics Solutions

We offer innovative supply chain analytics solutions to help you analyze, integrate, and utilize supply chain data to gain critical insights into supply chain processes and factors impacting supply chain efficiency

Demand and Capacity Planning

Procurement Cost Optimization

Working Capital Management

Spend Analytics

Speak to an analyst to learn how we can help you develop working capital management strategies to evade interruptions in operations of your organization.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making.

