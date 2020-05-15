Anzeige
Freitag, 15.05.2020
WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
14.05.20
17:16 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2020 | 15:41
Cargotec Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Cargotec Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Cargotec Corporation has on 15 May 2020 received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Mariatorp Oy (Business ID 2690035-7) and Heikki Herlin. According to the notification, after the distribution of inheritance of Niklas Herlin on 14 May 2020, Heikki Herlin controls Mariatorp Oy. Consequently, Mariatorp Oy and Heikki Herlin possess 2,940,067 Cargotec A shares and 5,400,000 B shares, in total 8,340,067 shares and 3,480,067 votes. This corresponds to 12.89 percent of Cargotec Corporation shares and 23.13 percent of votes.

For further information, please contact:
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 8262 172

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people. www.cargotec.com

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
