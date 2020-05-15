Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest route optimization engagement for a petroleum company. The petroleum industry around the world is looking for ways to reduce fuel cost and optimize the multi-stop route.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005328/en/

Route Optimization Engagement (Graphic: Business Wire)

Route Optimization is the method of figuring out the most direct and most efficient routes to all your stops and destinations. It also streamlines processes, reduces fuel costs and increases overall efficiency. Route optimization is an important contributor to the success of any shipping organization. Recent studies on the petroleum industry overview suggests that; route optimization plays a major role in the petroleum industry.

Request a free proposal to figure out how route optimization can help you maximize profits and reduce fuel cost.

The Business Problem

Traditional route planning has posed delivery challenges that have affected the distribution system of petroleum products. The client, a leading petroleum company in the US was facing tough challenges arising due to the high cost of fuel and the ever-growing need for reliable delivery services. They needed to become more efficient in the way they plan their transportation schedules and routes. Moreover, they wanted to meet tight delivery timelines, provide quick customer care services and immediate reporting on any delivery route variances. With the aid of route optimization solutions, the client wanted to reduce transportation costs and keep track of the progress of pallets, goods, or deliveries more conveniently.

"The roadmap for the future of petroleum industry includes advancements in current methods, the minimization of process energy losses, and identification of entirely new approaches to extracting and processing oil," says a route optimization expert from Quantzig.

Contact our experts to know more about our route optimization capabilities.

Our Approach

The route optimization solutions offered by the experts at Quantzig helped the client in resolving several delivery and distribution challenges. The solutions enabled the client to reduce route planning time, improve customer communication regarding their orders, increase the accuracy of estimated order arrival times and meet other customer demands. Moreover, the solutions aided in improving their services and monitoring the financial viability of a specific route for daily use.

Quantzig's clickstream analytics solutions helped the client to:

Reduced fuel cost

Reduced route planning time

Improved customer communications

Request a free demo for exhaustive insights on route optimization for petroleum industry.

Recent Success Stories:

5 Proven Strategies to Improve Sales Force Productivity

Why Covid-19 Is a Shot in the Arm for Digital Ecommerce Companies Quantzig

Analyzing the Impact of COVID-19 on the Health and Wellness Sector

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005328/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us