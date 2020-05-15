Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURES SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure 19 May 2020
|Bonds
|Covered Bond Nordea Hypotek 5535 (SE0013358413) 2025-09-17
Covered Bond SEB 579 (SE0012193621) 2024-12-18
Covered Bond Stadshypotek 1589 (SE0011643386) 2024-12-03
Covered Bond Swedbank Hypotek 195 (SE0013546066) 2025-06-18
Covered Bond Danske Hypotek 2412 (SE0012621852) 2024-12-18
Covered Bond Länsfors. Hypotek 518 (SE0011309244) 2025-09-17
Covered Bond SCBC 146 (SE0013381571) 2025-06-11
|Bid date
|Tuesday 19 May 2020
|Bid times
|1000-1100 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 5535
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 579
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 1589
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 195
SEK 400 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 2412
SEK 400 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 518
SEK 400 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 146
Maximum volume 5 billion in total
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 5535
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 579
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 1589
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 195
A maximum of SEK 400 million per bid in issue 2412
A maximum of SEK 400 million per bid in issue 518
A maximum of SEK 400 million per bid in issue 146
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|No later than 1115 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|Friday 22 May 2020
|Delivery of Bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 15 May 2020
