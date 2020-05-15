In its next procurement exercise, the Hungarian government will allocate 77% of the available renewable subsidies that it failed to assign in March's auction. Hungary will likely conduct only one of the two METAR renewable energy auctions that it had planned to hold this year, according to Hungarian renewable energy specialist, Ferenc Kis. Kis claimed that the country's second auction may be more successful than the first pilot auction held in March, in which the government awarded almost all the 131.9 MW capacity assigned in the exercise solar developers. In the next auction, the authorities ...

