The coronavirus pandemic has affected businesses worldwide, and the retail industry is no exception. The COVID-19 crisis has led to dramatic shifts in customer buying behaviors and spending patterns in the retail sector. While the duration and future impact of the coronavirus outbreak remains uncertain, retail companies are in the need to adopt new ways to maintain and build relationships with customers. This is where Infiniti steps in with its best-in-class retail customer intelligence solution. With Infiniti's retail customer intelligence solution, businesses can navigate the COVID-19 crisis, plan for recovery, and shape the future.

In this article, we have listed out how our retail customer intelligence solution can help retailers adapt to the next normal:

Extend digital channel presence and engagement: As the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to last longer, retail companies will need to expand their digital presence quickly. With more customers now engaging through mobile apps, retailers must also ensure that digital channels are integrated and offer consistent services and experiences to customers. By leveraging our retail customer intelligence solution, retailers can gain valuable customer insights to drive their business on the path to success. Also, retail customer intelligence solutions can help business leaders to deliver a seamless omnichannel strategy that boosts customer engagement and builds lasting customer relationships.

Bring an in-store feel to the digital experience: To meet the rising needs and demands of today's customers, retail brands will need to revamp their current omnichannel strategies. Also, retail companies that adapt to the needs of customers and personalize customer interactions across every touchpoint are expected to gain a leading edge. With our retail customer intelligence solution, businesses can track real-time changes and rethink the way they engage with their customers.

