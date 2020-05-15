HKD Group Confirms First Death of local staff member from Covid-19

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / Financial advisory firm HKD Group announced on Friday the company's first Covid-19 related death at the company. The local Hong Kong Man who worked with the company as one of their local investment consultants, passed away on Sunday May 10th, as a result of the virus.

The announcement from the company marks the first confirmed case of Covid-19 among the employees. The company had taken all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their staff, allowing more than 95% of the workforce to work from home. The employee who last worked in the office in the first week of April, had confirmed he had tested positive on April 23rd. HKD Group were alerted to the positive case almost immediately, and gave their employee all the assistance they could.

A spokesperson for the company said in an interview relating to the death " Here at HKD Group our employees safety and health are top priority, and HKD Group are committed to providing each of our staff members with a safe and clean Working environment .In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, HKD Group have implemented a large number of process changes that allow each and every member of our teams to be safe as they continue to work, Including working from home, and practicing social distancing for those members of staff that are still working from our offices."

HKD Group who have seen an increase in new clients during the pandemic, have vowed to continue to ensure that all staff and office workers are following the recommended protocols to keep them as safe as possible. The company have been praised for raising the minimum pay of all of their employees during this tough time, and have been assisting each of their workers as best they can.

HKD Group offers each of their clients a wide array of financial services and investment solutions that are tailored to their needs and focused on assisting them achieve their financial goals. In addition to their personal portfolios they also offer services for business' and corporations who are looking at creating risk adverse strategies that will create a secondary stream of income for them.

