

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks have fluctuated over the course of morning trading on Friday but largely maintained a negative bias. The major averages are currently poised for their worst week since March.



The major averages have moved to the downside in recent trading but are currently off their worst levels. The Dow is down 201.50 points or 0.9 percent at 23,423.84, the Nasdaq is down 91.96 points or 1 percent at 8,851.76 and the S&P 500 is down 25.52 points or 0.9 percent at 2,826.98.



The early weakness on Wall Street came following the release of disappointing U.S. economic data, including reports showing record decreases in retail sales and industrial production in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said retail sales cratered by 16.4 percent in April after tumbling by a revised 8.3 percent in March.



Economists had expected retail sales to plummet by 12.0 percent compared to the 8.7 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales plunged by an even steeper 17.2 percent in April after falling by a revised 4.0 percent in March.



Ex-auto sales were expected to tumble by 8.6 percent compared to the 4.5 percent nosedive originally reported for the previous month.



A separate report from the Federal Reserve showed industrial production plummeted by 11.2 percent in April after tumbling by a revised 4.5 percent in March.



Economists had expected production to plunge by 11.5 percent compared to the 5.4 percent nosedive originally reported for the previous month.



Concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and China also weighed on Wall Street after the Trump administration moved to block shipments of semiconductors to Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies.



The Commerce Department accused Huawei of stepping up efforts to undermine national security-based U.S. export controls.



Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of China's state-run Global Times, suggested China could retaliate against U.S. companies such as Qualcomm (QCOM), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Apple (AAPL), and Boeing (BA).



However, the early selling pressure was partly offset by a report from the University of Michigan showing an unexpected improvement in consumer sentiment in the month of May.



The report said the consumer sentiment index rose to 73.7 in May after plummeting to 71.8 in April. The rebound surprised economists, who had expected the index to slip to 68.0.



Nonetheless, semiconductor stocks have moved sharply lower following the move to cut Huawei off from global chipmakers, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbling by 3 percent.



Applied Materials (AMAT) is posting a steep loss after the semiconductor equipment maker reported weaker than expected fiscal second quarter results.



Significant weakness is also visible among utilities stocks, as reflected by the 2 percent drop by the Dow Jones Utility Average.



Computer hardware and commercial real estate stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while gold and energy stocks have moved higher along with the prices of gold and crude oil.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index edged down by 0.1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has risen by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are up by 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries have turned lower over the course of the morning after seeing initial strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.4 basis points at 0.633 percent.



