

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the stay-at-home order until June 13 for regions that have not yet met certain conditions.



In his executive order Thursday, Cuomo said that five regions that have met public health and safety criteria will open from Friday.



Also, restrictions imposed on non-essential businesses such as Construction, Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting, Retail, Manufacturing and Wholesale Trade will be lifted. Retailers are allowed to reopen with curbside or in-store pick-up or drop off only.



They must be operated according to the Health Department's guidelines.



The regions that are eligible for reopening are: Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier and the North Country regions comprising the counties of: Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, Yates Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego, Fulton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego, Schoharie, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence.



The rest of the state is allowed to reopen only after attaining a number of benchmarks including a fall in the number of new hospitalizations, and rise in the availability of hospital and ICU beds.



The statewide shutdown policy that Cuomo originally issued on March 7, titled the 'New York State on PAUSE', was set to expire on May 15.



'Both travel-related cases and community contact transmission of COVID-19 have been documented in New York State and are expected to continue, it says.



Although the intensity of coronavirus infection is waning in New York, the epicenter of the country's outbreak, the situation remains dire with more than 343,000 cases and 27,461 deaths reported in the state.



