

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economy grew at a sharply slower pace in the first quarter, as economic activity started getting impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, preliminary figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent from the previous quarter, when the economy expanded 1.2 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP grew 2.7 percent after a 3.9 percent increase in the previous three months.



Without adjustments, GDP rose 2.4 percent annually in the first quarter after a 4.3 percent increase in the fourth quarter of last year.



