VIP-Media: Life Coach And Speaker Pam Christian Shows Those Struggling With Life Challenges How To Step Into The Light

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / For those who have experienced trauma or other life obstacles, Pam Christian offers more than just hope. She helps clients find real-life solutions for achieving success. As a child, she experienced trauma firsthand, which impacted her entire life but also gave her a unique perspective on overcoming challenges. Today, she leads a coaching and motivational speaking business that helps people struggling with trauma and other issues reclaim their futures.

"I offer practical ways to overcome obstacles, challenges and trauma. I am hoping to inspire and motivate others to live their best lives," Pam shares.

Pam's journey to coaching has included two successful careers, one as an entrepreneur and another as a top-performing realtor. After growing and leading her real-estate firm for 15 years, Pam was ready for something bigger and more impactful. Tapping her own background of personal and professional success, she embarked on a journey to become a life coach and motivational speaker.

"A couple of years ago, I felt a sense of longing for something more than what I was doing," Pam explains. "Although I was at the top in the real-estate industry, I felt empty. I knew there was more to life than selling real estate and that I had a calling. I was working through these feelings and desires and trying to get in tune with them so that I could strategize next steps."

One of the first changes Pam made was to begin hosting The Juice Podcast. Through this endeavor, Pam interviews unique, interesting and inspiring individuals who share their stories of hardship and how they overcame them to emerge stronger personally and professionally. Each podcast is designed to motivate Pam's listeners to live their best lives.

"Unfortunately, as I was contemplating a transition out of real estate, I lost my parents unexpectedly. It was during that time that I was really able to tap into how short life is, how important it is to follow your heart and your intuition. So I sold my business but stayed on as a consultant while working on my new path. Now here I am, a couple of years later, with a thriving business and content in my decision to be doing work that touches, helps, motivates and inspires others every single day," Pam says.

Just as Pam used her life experience to change the lens on her situation and move in a different professional direction according to her skills and passion, she works to help others find their way out of a negative headspace. Pam knows what it is like not to be able to see past a given situation. She also knows how to break through those barriers and find success and joy on the other side.

"I think it is critical that you know your big WHY," Pam advises. "What is your mission statement, your value proposition, your plan, your strategy? Do you believe in what you are doing? What is your purpose?"

For those considering starting their own business, Pam recommends finding inspiration from notable personalities such as Zig Ziglar, Anthony Robbins and Dale Carnegie. Delve into the world of self-examination and personal growth to find your passion, and then explore videos and podcasts that detail the ins and outs of starting a business as well as what you need to know about the industry you are entering. There is so much online information, she says, about product information, brand recognition, marketing, finances and related areas.

"Mindset is everything when starting your own business," Pam notes. "It is critical to the success of your life. Without a strong mindset, it is impossible to accomplish all that we want in life."

Pam adds that it is important to understand that fear can be a healthy response in some cases, but it can also be an obstacle that needlessly paralyzes us from moving forward in our careers and lives. In Pam's case, she refuses to let fear keep her from living a happy, healthy and purposeful life in which she can impact others by lifting them up.

Pam's future remains both bright and compelling: In addition to focusing on her podcast, The Juice Podcast, she will soon be publishing a new book.

"The book I am about to complete is my own story and journey. While it is not easy to put it all out there, I am doing so because I know too many people are suffering in silence, and I want to make sure they know that they are not alone. I want them to know that even if their experiences are different, I have also been there, faced the darkness and gotten to the other side," Pam states.

This is precisely why Pam works on coaching and motivational speaking: She can help people get to the side where they know their value and realize that, even if they were a victim of their circumstances, they don't have to be a victim of life. Find out more about Pam and her work here.

