Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2020) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) ("Cypherpunk" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented in its management information circular at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") held on May 14, 2020. A total of 33,072,129 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 37% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares, and voting results are as follows:



Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld The election of the following directors: (a) Blaise Yerly Carried 30,733,010

(99.87%) 39,250

(0.13%) (b) Marc Henderson Carried 30,739,010

(99.89%) 33,250

(0.11%) (c) Mohammed Adham Carried 30,732,910

(99.87%) 39,350

(0.13%) (d) Jon Matonis Carried 30,732,910

(99.87%) 39,350

(0.13%) The appointment of Auditors: Carried 33,065,929

(99.98%) 6,200

(0.02%)





About Cypherpunk

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. is a vehicle set up to invest in companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Cypherpunk's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HODL".

More details, and the latest company presentation, can be found at the company's website: https://cypherpunkholdings.com/

Investor Relations Contact:

Marc Henderson

Director

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.,

Office: 416.599.8547

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55961