Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2020) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) ("Cypherpunk" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented in its management information circular at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") held on May 14, 2020. A total of 33,072,129 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 37% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares, and voting results are as follows:
|Outcome of Vote
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|The election of the following directors:
|(a) Blaise Yerly
|Carried
|30,733,010
(99.87%)
|39,250
(0.13%)
|(b) Marc Henderson
|Carried
|30,739,010
(99.89%)
|33,250
(0.11%)
|(c) Mohammed Adham
|Carried
|30,732,910
(99.87%)
|39,350
(0.13%)
|(d) Jon Matonis
|Carried
|30,732,910
(99.87%)
|39,350
(0.13%)
|The appointment of Auditors:
|Carried
|33,065,929
(99.98%)
|6,200
(0.02%)
About Cypherpunk
Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. is a vehicle set up to invest in companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Cypherpunk's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HODL".
More details, and the latest company presentation, can be found at the company's website: https://cypherpunkholdings.com/
Investor Relations Contact:
Marc Henderson
Director
Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.,
Office: 416.599.8547
