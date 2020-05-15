MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 15-May-2020 / 19:20 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | May 15, 2020 PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (May 15, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit owned by the President, CEO, Chairman of the Management Board and member of the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit Jan Gezinus Dunning. On May 15, 2020 the Company was notified on the following change of share in the charter capital. Name of Date Share in the Ordinary Share in Ordinary the of charter shares the charter shares stake member change capital stake capital after change of the before before after Managem change change change ent Board Jan May 0.144180% 0.144180% 0.167145% 0.167145% Gezinus 14, Dunning 2020 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Jan Gezinus Dunning 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status CEO, President, Chairman of the collective executive body (Management Board), member of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" ?) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" ?) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial Share instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 ?) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". ?) Price(s) and volume(s) Price volume 3,690 23,404 ?) Price Aggregated volume 3,690 23,404 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price ?) Date of the transaction May 14, 2020 ?) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,860 stores (14,594 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,794 drogerie stores) in 3,718 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 147 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 64209 EQS News ID: 1047055 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2020 12:20 ET (16:20 GMT)