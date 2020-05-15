Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Neue Starbesetzung bei dieser Psychedelika-Rakete!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
15.05.20
08:11 Uhr
1,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9201,05021:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GARANTI BANK
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR1,0000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.