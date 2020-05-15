Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 15-May-2020 / 19:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors DATE: May 15, 2020 The second coupon rate of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 713,454.209 with a maturity of 93 days with 31 days coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is determined as % 0,7512 Board Decision Date 07.11.2019 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 25,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Debt Dept Securities Security Type Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Public Offering-Sale Offering- To Qualified Investor Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Domestic Domestic Oversea Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bill Maturity Date 18.06.2020 Maturity (Day) 93 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN62018 Starting Date of Sale 16.03.2020 Ending Date of Sale 16.03.2020 Maturity Starting Date 17.03.2020 Nominal Value of Capital 713,454,029 Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number 3 Redemption Date 18.06.2020 Payment Date 18.06.2020 Was The Payment Made? No No Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Interest Payment Exchange Was Date Date Date Rate (%) Rate - Rate - Amount Rate The Yearly Yearly Pay Simple Compound men (%) (%) t Mad e? 1 17.04.2020 16.04.2020 17.04.2020 0,8035 5.732.603 Yes ,06 2 18.05.2020 15.05.2020 18.05.2020 0,7512 3 18.06.2020 17.06.2020 18.06.2020 Principal/Maturity 18.06.2020 17.06.2020 18.06.2020 713,454,0 Date Payment 29 Amount In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 64206 EQS News ID: 1047021 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1047021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

