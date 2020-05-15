

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Friday amid cautious buying by investors despite highly disappointing eurozone economic data.



The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 9,576.57 in early trades, ended up 34.96 points, or 0.37%, at 9,483.10, slightly off the day's low of 9,474.14.



Roche Holding shares gained 1.8% after the company announced the launch of a new digital diagnostic solution that may simplify and accelerate screening of Covid-19 patients.



Geberit moved up 1.7% and Adecco advanced 1.5%. ABB ended higherby about 1.2%, while Nestle, Sika, Lonza Group and SGS posted modest gains.



LafargeHolcim tumbled more than 6%. The company said its profit for the year ending in March dropped by about 66%.



Richemont declined 2.3% on weak results. Swiss Re ended lower by 1.7%. Credit Suisse and UBS Group shed 0.8% and 0.55%, respectively.



In the midcap space, Schindler Holding and Temenos Group ended stronger by 3.7% and 3.2%, respectively. OC Oerlikon Corp, Sonova, Ems Chemie Holding, Kuehne & Nagel and Schindler Ps advanced by 2.2 to 2.5%, while Flughafen Zurich, Julius Baer, AMS and BB Biotech gained 1.5 to 1.75%.



Dufry declined 3.3% and Sunrise Communications ended lower by about 2%.



Among other major indices in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX moved up 1.01% and 1.24%, respectively. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.11%, and The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 0.47%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken