Flame Seal Products, Inc. Releases March 31, 2020 First Quarter Results and Corporate Update

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / FLAME SEAL PRODUCTS, INC. (OTC PINK:FLMP), a leading provider of Specialty Chemicals for the Passive Fire Protection Market, today issues the following update to its Stockholders.
From: Craig Keyser, CEO
Subject: March 31, 2020 First Quarter Results and Corporate Update
First Quarter Results for 2020
Flame Seal (FSP) revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $700,052, an increase of $60,654 or 9% more than 2019, resulting in a loss of $35,760.
Balance Sheet Update
FSP's current ratio of assets to liabilities remains healthy at 2.8. Receivables remain current. Flame Seal has no outstanding litigation issues as of March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2020, FSP had 73,371,296 shares outstanding, a small increase over the 73,304,096 shares as of 12/31/19.
Financial statements for March 31,2020 are included below.
Corporate Update
Craig Keyser comments, " A strong first quarter was cut short in mid-March by the effects of the Coronavirus Pandemic, which curtailed operations and revenue. In anticipation of these challenges, we activated contingency plans which included downsizing personnel, reducing daily operations just to fill orders and to keep our employees safe. We received a PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan which improves our financial position. As a result, we are in good shape to weather this pandemic. As conditions return to a healthier human and business environment, we anticipate resuming full operations. Research and Development (R & D) have yielded very positive results which bode well for strengthening FSP's core coating business and new product offerings.
We continue to bid on large scale projects as we focus on expanding direct marketing. This business-to-customer initiative is expected to become a promising source of revenue when normal business operations come back on line.
We are deeply appreciative of the outstanding effort of our loyal and dedicated employees performing bravely and brilliantly in this unprecedented time."
Romeo Laurel
Romeo Laurel, a faithful, long time member of the Board of Directors (BOD) and staunch supporter of Flame Seal recently succumbed to the Coronavirus. He served as FSP's accountant. His son, Mark, who is, also, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) will take over his dad's duties and has joined the BOD. Romeo was a true friend of the company and the people who worked with him. He invested his own capital to finance operations over the years. He will be sorely missed.
About Flame Seal
Flame Seal Products, Inc., manufacturer of the world's number one fire prevention technology, was founded in 1992 as a research and development company focused on the investigation and application of passive Fire Prevention Technologies. FLAME SEAL PRODUCTS, INC. (FLMP) began trading its common stock on March 27, 2000. Flame Seal Products, Inc. is also the Transfer Agent of record. The company offers a wide variety of Code Driven solutions for a number of diverse applications and industries, and has developed three passive fire prevention technologies which are the basis for the company's products. For more information, go to: http://flameseal.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this release may be "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from the results expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to meet the terms and conditions required to obtain its project financing, risks and delays associated with product development, risk of market acceptance of new products, risk of technology or product obsolescence, competitive risks, reliance on development partners and the need for additional capital. Flame Seal takes no obligation to update or correct forward-looking statements, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Flame Seal.
Flame Seal Products, Inc.
Profit & Loss Statement
January through March 2020
Income
Income
|700,052
Total Income
|700,052
Cost of Goods Sold
Raw Materials
|284,572
Freight
|12,053
Certification Testing
|31,822
Waste Remediation
|1,784
Total Cost of Goods Sold
|330,230
Gross Profit
|$
|369,821
Selling, General, & Admin Expenses
Expenses
|405,582
Total S G & A
|$
|405,582
Net Ordinary Incom
|$
|(35,760)
Net Income or Loss
|$
|(35,760)
As of December 31, 2019, FSP had 73,304,096 common shares outstanding.
Basic Earnings Per Share:
|$
|-0.0005
Flame Seal Products, Inc.
BALANCE SHEET
As of March 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
|$
|128,711
Accounts Receivables -Trade
|457,570
Inventory
|315,002
Total Current Assets
|901,283
Fixed Assets
Property Plant & Equipments
|396,018
Less Accumulated Depreciation
|(389,361
|)
Total Fixes Assets
|6,657
Other Assets
Deferred Tax
|837,672
Patents
|233,622
Valuation Allowance
|(837,672
|)
Accumulated Amortiziation
|(233,622
|)
Total Other Assets
|-
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|907,940
LIABILITIES & EQUITY
Current Liability
Accounts Payable
|$
|126,572
Accrued Interest Payable
|95,000
Accrued Insurance
|2,499
Accrued Property Tax
|9,249
Sales Tax Payables
|2,057
Payroll Liabilities
|765
Alligiance Loan
|88,184
Total Current Liablilites
|324,327
Long-Term Debt
|1,157,086
Total Liabilities
|1,481,413
Stockholders Equity
Captial Stock
|691,066
Retained Earnings (Prior years)
|(12,773,124
|)
Additional Paid-In Capital
|11,566,346
Less: Treasury Stock
|(22,000
|)
Net Income (YTD)
|(35,760
|)
Total Equity
|(573,473)
TOTAL LIABILITES & EQUITY
|$
|907,940
Flame Seal Products, Inc.
Statement of Cash Flows
For the Year Ending March 31, 2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Income
|$
|(35,760
|)
Accounts Receivable
|(304,073
|)
Inventory
|(59,521
|)
Accounts Payable
|(18,863
|)
Payroll Liabilities
|9,705
Sales Tax Payable
|2,040
Accrued Property Taxes
|9,249
Short Term Loan
|88,184
Prepaid Vendors
|28,880
Insurance Payable
|2499
Net cash provided by Operating Activities
|$
|(277,661)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Property & Equipment
|(5,229
|)
Accumulated Depreciation
|9,432
Net cash provided by Investing Activities
|$
|4,203
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Loans
|188,312
Additional paid-in capital
Net cash provided by Financing Activities
|$
|188,312
Net cash increase for period
|$
|(85,146)
Cash at beginning of period
|213,857
Cash at end of period
|$
|128,711
