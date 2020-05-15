CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc Reports Second Quarter Results, Reduces Operating Expenses

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) (the "Company"), a developer of advanced encryption technology, announced financial and corporate results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2020.

"While the first quarter generated significant progress on our broader strategic plan, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US during March caused Cipherloc to respond quickly with adjustments refocusing all development efforts on our commercial platform," said Ryan Polk, Chief Financial Officer. "We completed the March 31, 2020 quarter with $3.5 million in cash, and believe the restructuring announced on March 31, 2020 will conserve cash sufficient to fund future operations for at least the next 12 months."

Milton Mattox, the Chief Operating Officer, added, "We are focused on the engineering and development tasks needed to guide Cipherloc's technology through the current phase of critical testing. We continue to engage with a number of companies in our sales pipeline and look forward to progressing through the process with them."

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, were $11,733 as compared to $0 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Revenue reflects Cipherloc's status as a development stage data security solutions company. The Company is currently engaged with a number of parties in its sales pipeline, with a goal of generating future revenue growth.

General and administrative expenses were $1.98 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $505,807 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 reflect an increase in legal expense of $650,000 as a result of pending litigation, an increase in impairment loss on the ROU assets of $447,025 and an increase in headcount related expenses of $230,000. Selling and marketing expenses were $331,359 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $434,800 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, reflecting lower consultant fees of $297,000 offset by an increase in headcount related expenses of $161,000. Research and developments costs were $772,577 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $479,677 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

On March 31, 2020, the Company announced a restructuring and operating expense reduction program designed to significantly reduce operating expenses in the third quarter ending June 30, 2020, and onwards. As a result of the restructuring program, Cipherloc expects that its cash position will be sufficient to fund future operations for at least the next 12 months.

At March 31, 2020, the Company had cash of $3.47 million. The Company received loan proceeds of $365,430 on April 22, 2020 pursuant to the "Paycheck Protection Program" created under Section 1102 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

CIPHERLOC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

March 31, 2020 September 30,

2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 3,469,849 $ 7,839,472 Prepaid expenses 55,328 121,371 Total current assets 3,525,177 7,760,843 Other assets 109,796 7,566 Operating lease ROU asset 477,105 - Fixed assets, net 56,853 40,182 Total assets $ 4,168,931 $ 8,008,591 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,079,953 $ 650,681 Accrued compensation 184,392 142,293 Operating lease liability 180,889 - Deferred revenue 22,917 28,400 Total current liabilities 1,468,151 821,374 Operating lease liability - long-term portion 749,051 - Total liabilities 2,217,202 821,374 Commitments and contingencies Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2019 10,000 10,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 681,000,000 shares authorized; 40,642,953 and 40,792,510 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively 407,925 407,925 Treasury stock, at cost 149,557 shares (150,000 ) - Additional paid-in capital 68,316,673 68,225,828 Accumulated deficit (66,632,869 ) (61,456,536 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,951,729 7,187,217 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,168,931 $ 8,008,591

CIPHERLOC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 11,733 $ - $ 30,483 $ - Cost of revenues - - - - Gross profit 11,733 - 30,483 - Operating expenses General and administrative 1,976,044 505,807 3,280,824 1,038,781 Selling and marketing 331,359 434,800 587,403 648,775 Research and development 772,577 479,677 1,338,592 825,572 Total operating expenses 3,079,980 1,420,284 5,206,819 2,513,128 Operating loss (3,068,247 ) (1,420,284 ) (5,176,336 ) (2,513,128 ) Other income (expense) Interest income - 2,431 - 3,328 Net loss $ (3,068,247 ) $ (1,417,853 ) $ (5,176,336 ) $ (2,509,800 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 40,784,299 40,786,279 40,788,427 40,774,152

