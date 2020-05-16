Magnus Asset Corporation: Name Change and Delay Of Filing Financial Statements Relying on Blanket Order 51-517 ("BO1-517") Alberta Securities Commission

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / Magnus Asset Corporation (formerly known as "Tailored Return Asset Company Ltd") (the "Company" or "Magnus") announces that the Company has received a Certificate of Amendment dated December 5, 2019, from the Government of Alberta, Registrar of Corporations, acknowledging the change of name of the Company from Tailored Return Asset Company Ltd. to Magnus Asset Corporation.

The Company also announces that, as a result of conditions resulting from the Covdid-19 outbreak, it has been unable to complete its year-ended December 31, 2019, audited financial statements, in a timely manner. As a result of follow-up with the Alberta Securities Commission and, subject to the filing this press release today, the Company has been granted an extension to file its December 31, 2019 Financial Statements, with its Management Discussion and Analysis, and Form 45-106F16, to June 14, 2020.

On Behalf of the Board,

"Glen Vause"

Glen Vause

Director & CEO

Further information about the Company can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or by contacting Glen Vause, Director & CEO of the Company at 3720 - 8th Avenue NW Calgary, Alberta T2N 1E1 or John A Versfelt at 1 604.527.8146.

Magnus is a non-reporting Issuer, distributed under the Offering Memorandum Exemption in Alberta. The Alberta Securities Commission does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs other business transactions timing. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Magnus Asset Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590127/Name-Change-and-Delay-Of-Filing-Financial-Statements-Relying-on-Blanket-Order-51-517-BO1-517-Alberta-Securities-Commission