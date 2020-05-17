Wolftank: As part of its internationalisation strategy, Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG announced another complementary acquisition in the environmental consulting sector. Sometec Aqua, a company with a track record and experience of more than 15 years in the contaminated soil and water remediation business, has joined Wolftank's group of companies through its Spanish subsidiary Altereco. "Sometec Aqua complements an area, which has been determined as one of the key growth segments for us, adding state of the art soil-decontamination and -remediation expertise to the group" said Gustavo Mezquita, Altereco's CEO. Francisco Sa´nchez, CEO of Sometec Aqua, is also very pleased with the integration of his company into Altereco and Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG: "This is an ...

