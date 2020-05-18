Hoylu AB: HOYLU PUBLISHES INFORMATION MEMORANDUM

The information in this press release is not intended for distribution, publication or public release, directly or indirectly, in or into, Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States or any other jurisdiction where the publication or distribution of this press release may be unlawful. Please see the important notice at the end of this announcement.

HOYLU PUBLISHES INFORMATION MEMORANDUM

Stockholm, May 17, 2020 - Hoylu AB ("Hoylu" or the "Company") has today published an information memorandum regarding the rights issue of approximately SEK 11 million (the "Rights Issue") announced on May 6, 2020 by the Company.

The information memorandum, including conditions and instructions for participation in the Rights Issue, is available at Hoylu's website:

The information memorandum will also be made available on Mangold Fondkomission AB's website, www.mangold.se, on Monday, May 18, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB

Hoylu is a company with one goal: Take collaboration and information sharing into the future. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in a fun and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

