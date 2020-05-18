Berg Bites Makes it to the Big Leagues

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2020 / How a homemade energy snack made it from the family kitchen to the lockers rooms of the NBA and NFL.

Frocans to the New York Giants, Berg Bites is beginning to spread their healthy lifestyle snacks to athletes across the nation, keeping them energized and ready for game time.

The snack's humble beginnings started with a simple question - is there a way to create a tasty and satisfying treat that you can feel great about eating? The Berg family got to work trying out different ideas in their New York City home kitchen. The end result was their soon to be legendary "health bites." Served at family gatherings, and to guests, the bites were a huge hit. At the urging of friends, Daniel, the youngest of three brothers, decided to turn the family recipe into a family business.

But first, it was time to get an education.

Daniel went off to The George Washington University, and his mom would ship up bags of the bites so that he and his dorm roommates wouldn't "starve."

"We lived off the bites!" recalls Daniel, "In a dorm, you really don't have much nutrient-dense food available, and these bites would fill us up as well as satisfy our sweet tooth. And like I said back home, I declared to my roommates that I would someday make these health bites available for everyone!"

For satisfying your sweet tooth and for a handy, nutrient-dense snack, Berg Bites delivers long term energy with complex carbohydrates from heart-healthy oats, essential fatty acids from nuts, chia seeds and coconut oil, and prebiotic fiber for gut health. Just grab and go, it's the right choice every time!

As a brand, Berg Bites is more than just a snack, it's a world view. The Berg family knows that eating clean and healthy should also be fun and easy.

Over the last three years, Berg Bites has built a loyal following in gyms, coffee shops, and yes, pro sport locker rooms by sticking to the basics - corporate transparency, social responsibility, simple, clean ingredients, and amazing flavors and textures.

Manufactured in Washington DC, Berg Bites is focusing on serving the Nation's Capital at retailers like Whole Foods, 7-11, Compass Coffee, and Planet Fitness as well as health-conscious consumers around the country through Amazon Prime.

Berg Bites works with many youth charitable organizations and professional sports teams. Both a natural fit for the brand.

Never quite satisfied to rest on their innovation, Berg Bites has now launched a new line of plant protein crunch bars and a new flavor - the fruity and decadent Raspberry Dark Chocolate - to their current lineup of Dark Chocolate Banana Bread, Sunflower Butter White Chocolate. Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate and Almond Butter Jelly.

What hasn't changed? Both bars and bites are still 100% vegan, gluten-free, and completely irresistible.

Give them a try by visiting their website www.bergbites.com or Amazon.com, and see for yourself how easy it is to make the right choice every time.

For more information, email Daniel Berg daniel@futureforwardfoods.com or call (917) 587-6511.

