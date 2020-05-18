

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple will reopen more than 25 retail stores in the United States this week, according to reports. The company has detailed safety measures when reopening its retail stores, including curbside pickup and drop-off option.



So far the company has reopened about 100 of its stores globally, Apple said in a statement.



When a store reopens, customers and employees will be required to wear face coverings. If a customer doesn't have a mask, Apple will provide them with one.



According to the guidelines issued by the company, temperature checks will be conducted, and posted health questions will screen for those with symptoms - like cough or fever - or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID-19.



The Cupertino, California-based tech giant said it will do enhanced deep cleanings for the entire day that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas.



The company also said it is focused on limiting occupancy and giving everybody lots of room, and renewing its focus on one-on-one, personalized service at the Genius Bar and throughout the store.



In mid-March, Apple closed all of its stores outside of China due to the Covid 19 pandemic.



Apple reopened its only one retail store in South Korea in mid-April as the country's coronavirus infections slowed.



Apple reopened all 42 of its stores in China in March, more than a month after they were closed in the wake of the pandemic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

