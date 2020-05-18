

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca will make up to 30 million doses of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine by September if the vaccine is successful. It will mean the UK will be the first country to get access to the vaccine, U.K. Business Secretary Alok Sharma said in a statement on Sunday.



As part of a global licensing agreement between Oxford University and AstraZeneca, the UK-based pharmaceutical company will deliver 100 million doses in total.



Sharma announced a new funding of 84 million pounds for two universities to increase production of their potential vaccines.



The funding includes 65.5 million pounds for the vaccine being developed at the University of Oxford and 18.5 million pounds for Imperial College London, as coronavirus vaccine trials accelerate.



Sharma said, '....The UK continues to lead the global response to find a vaccine, and the government is backing our scientists to do this as quickly as possible.'



