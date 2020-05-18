SpendEdge has been monitoring the global AutomotiveSafetySystem market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 17 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 7%. Request free sample pages.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Global Automotive Safety System Procurement Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

To stay on top of the latest trends and supply market information

Insights into the market price trends

The costs of AutomotiveSafetySystem is expected to increase with rising salaries and the employment of larger workforce by suppliers. This will have a direct impact on automotive safety system procurement expenditure that will be borne by buyers.

R&D costs are expected to increase during the forecast period with constant efforts to develop safety systems with high reliability and enhanced capabilities for the suppliers.

Pricing Models that Buyers must Implement while Entering into a Contract with Suppliers

Volume-based pricing is the most widely adopted pricing models in the automotive safety system market.

Volume-based pricing Better supply chain management with suppliers aligning their production cycles with defined demand from buyers.

Cost-plus pricing Offers high transparency into the cost structure used by suppliers, enabling easier comparison of supplier offerings. The pricing model is simple, which eases the procurement process for buyers as no tedious calculations are involved.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their procurement spend

Buyers must evaluate suppliers based on their responsiveness toward new regulations as the market for automotive system is dynamic with new and improved technologies and techniques to optimize better value to the spend on the global automotive safety system procurement.

Supply chain automation software packages include features such as data management and analysis, with a dashboard view for buyers to ensure proper visibility into buyer's demand and consumption pattern, which can be used by suppliers to plan their production processes. This will aid buyers to optimize their automotive safety system procurement spend.

Some of the top Global Automotive Safety System suppliers enlisted in this report

This Global Automotive Safety System market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Autoliv

DENSO

ZF Friedrichshafen

Continental

Bosch

