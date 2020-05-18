Moncef Slaoui to Step Down as Member of the Board of Directors of Lonza Group

Basel, Switzerland, 18 May 2020 - Dr Moncef Slaoui has decided to step down from his position as a member of the Lonza Group Board of Directors, following his appointment to the role of Chief Advisor for the U.S. government's "Warp Speed" national vaccine program.

Lonza Group wishes Dr Slaoui every success in his new role.

