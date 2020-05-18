Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913744 ISIN: CH0008702190 Ticker-Symbol: CRLN 
Lang & Schwarz
17.05.20
18:33 Uhr
33,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,15034,45017.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CICOR TECHNOLOGIES
CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD33,8000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.