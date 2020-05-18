German Jordanian University Collaborates with IMA (Institute of Management Accountants) to Drive Skills Development for Students

AMMAN, Jordan, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA (Institute of Management Accountants), one of the largest global associations focused on advancing and bridging the skills gap of the management accounting profession around the world, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with The German Jordanian University (GJU).

The MoU will involve GJU offering professional programs to its students, which complement their academic studies at the University. These include IMA's CMA (Certified Management Accountant) certification, which supplements academic studies at the university and prepares students for professional careers. Certification programs of this type provide an advanced-level assessment for accounting and finance professionals in business with extensive focus on financial reporting, planning, performance and control, and financial decision-making.

Hanadi Khalife, senior director of MEA and India operations at IMA, commented: "IMA is committed to bridging the skills gap through initiatives that bring value to young aspiring professionals in the region and across the globe.

"This agreement will support GJU students to develop skills and knowledge around areas such as automation and digital transformation and the ways in which these are impacting the finance and accounting industry. In today's challenging and uncertain economic climate, it is vital for students to equip themselves with as many skills and capabilities as possible. Partnerships like these help ensure this type of knowledge transfer. We are excited to work on delivering a successful collaboration with GJU and look forward to delivering important benefits to students for years to come."

Malek Alsharairi, the dean of the School of Management and Logistic Sciences (SMLS) at GJU, commented: "It is in-line with the strategic goals of SMLS-GJU to offer a unique applied education, industry-related training, experiential learning and professional excellence, oriented towards market and industry needs".

"This agreement is a milestone that marks a long-lasting relation between SMLS-GJU and IMA. In 2019, our program BSc in International Accounting officially earned endorsement by IMA, which improves our student's readiness for a rewarding career in management accounting. Today, we, our students and alumni are privileged not only to be the first and only IMA-endorsed accounting program in Jordan, but also to get the status of IMA University Partner and to have a number of our distinguished students awarded scholarships".

As part of the MoU, GJU will be creating a student chapter with the support of IMA to enhance the knowledge and awareness of IMA and the CMA.

IMA has committed to providing CMA scholarships to the top ten distinguished GJU students from all specializations within the university. IMA and GJU will be working together to support and enhance various research programs for faculty members. GJU will launch the CMA Certification Program at some point during the next year.

About IMA (Institute of Management Accountants):

IMA, named the 2017 and 2018 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 125,000 members in 150 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

About the German Jordanian University

GJU is a public university founded in 2005 in Jordan as a bi-national educational institution in accordance with an agreement between the governments of Jordan and Germany. It is modelled on the German applied-sciences model, characterized by their focus on putting knowledge into practice and on promoting knowledge transfer. It plays a significant role in promoting links between Jordan and Europe, particularly Germany. All undergraduate curricula include one full year in Germany where students have to enroll one semester at a German partner university then intern at German company, taking advantage of the best educational practices in both Jordan and Germany, the University has positioned itself as a leader in its field in the region.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169107/German_Jordanian_University_and_IMA.jpg