Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

London, May 15

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited
Half-Yearly Financial Report Announcement for the Six Months to 31 March 2020

Key Facts

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-end investment company with limited liability incorporated in Jersey. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Investment Objective of the Company

The Company's principal objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of income whilst seeking to maximise total return through investing in a diversified portfolio of high yielding corporate and government bonds. The Company may also invest in equities and other instruments that the Manager considers appropriate. The Company seeks to balance the attraction of high yield securities with the need for protection of capital and to manage volatility. The Company generally employs gearing in its Investment Policy.

Full details of the Company's Investment Policy (incorporating the Company's investment objective, investment policy and risk and investment limits) can be found on pages 9 and 10 of the Company's 2019 annual financial report.

Performance Statistics

AtAt
31 MAR30 SEPT%
20202019Change
Balance sheet
Shareholders' funds (£'000)(1)107,976126,157-14.4
Net asset value(2) per ordinary share62.1p74.2p-16.3
Share price(3)56.4p75.2p-25.0
(Discount)/premium per ordinary share(2)(9.2)%1.3%
Gross borrowing(2)19%19%
Net borrowing(2)14%15%
SIX MONTHSSIX MONTHSYEAR
ENDEDENDEDENDED
31 MAR31 Mar30 SEPT
202020192019
Total Return(3)
Net asset value(2)-13.4%+1.9%+8.9%
Share price(2)-22.5%-2.3%+6.7%
3 month LIBOR rate+0.4%+0.8%+0.8%
Revenue
Net revenue return (£'000)3,9533,7937,808
Revenue return per ordinary share2.3p2.3p4.7p
Dividends per ordinary share:
- first interim1.25p1.25p1.25p
- second interim1.25p1.25p1.25p
- third interim--1.25p
- fourth interim--1.25p
Total2.50p2.50p5.00p

(1) For the period to 31 March 2020, 3,750,000 ordinary shares were issued for net proceeds, after issue costs, of £2,865,000 (2019: nil).

(2) Alternative Performance Measures (APM) see page 7 for the explanation and calculation of APMs. Further details are provided in the Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures in the 2019 annual financial report.

(3) Source: Refinitiv.

Interim management report incorporating the Chairman's Statement

Chairman's Statement

The period running up to and since our year end has been one of the most challenging in recent times. So, I would firstly like to say thank you to you, our shareholders, for your support and, as importantly, to everyone involved in the management and operation of this Company. Our portfolio manager, Rhys, has been working very hard to make good investment decisions and remains diligent in keeping the Board apprised of market changes and their impact on the Company. Operationally, the move to remote working has been accomplished by all of our service providers in a seamless manner and as a Board we would like to reassure you that we remain confident that the Company is in good hands.

Results for the six months to 31 March 2020

Turning now to the six months under review, the Company has delivered a total net asset value return of -13.4%. This compares to 3 month LIBOR of +0.4%. The share price premium decreased from 1.3% to a discount of 9.2%. Since the end of the reporting period, the Company has returned to a premium and has recommenced issuance of shares. This reflects not only the improving market environment but also the Company's strong performance relative to both its peers and 3 month LIBOR. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank the portfolio managers for their continued hard work on behalf of shareholders.

The Portfolio Managers' Report which follows continues the cautionary tone of much of their recent reporting. Borrowing at the period end was 19% gross and 14% net of cash balances.

Outlook

During this extremely challenging time, there has been no material change in portfolio strategy. The Company's closed ended structure means the Manager does not have to realise investments in these volatile markets to meet redemptions. It enables the Manager to utilise borrowings to take advantage of opportunities to purchase bonds at attractive prices and enhance income as and when they present themselves. The Company has material revenue reserves available to support the payment of the quarterly dividend. The Company's dividend policy remains unchanged and, whilst the Board is closely monitoring developments throughout the COVID-19 crisis, it remains confident that the portfolio is in good hands.

Kate Bolsover

Chairman

15 May 2020

Portfolio Managers' report

Market background

The performance of the high yield bond market over the six months to the 31 March 2020 was dominated by the market's reaction to the impact of Covid-19 in late February and March 2020. The deterioration in sentiment was further compounded by a collapse in the oil price. This had a significant impact on the US high yield market, which has a high number of energy companies.

By end of March, most countries across the world had, in response to the virus, introduced some form of lockdown. Economic activity has been significantly curtailed and many companies shuttered.

The world's central banks have responded to these shocks with unprecedented stimulus, slashing interest rates and restarting Quantitative Easing programmes. In the US, the Federal Reserve has committed to direct support of the corporate bond market including the unprecedented step of announcing it will purchase high yield bonds under certain conditions. After a very sharp market correction from late February, these announcements sparked the biggest rally in high yield bonds since the global financial crisis in 2008.

Large fiscal policy stimulus programmes have also been a part of the response of many governments. This has included loans and support for companies. Nonetheless, the period has been extremely difficult for many companies, in particular those in leisure, travel and parts of the retail sector. For many companies the impact of this crisis will be felt for some time.

The banking sector has also come under pressure and many banks have announced that they are stopping dividends, in-line with recommendations from both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. The payment of interest on bank capital bonds, including additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds, is not affected.

Unsurprisingly, this difficult environment for companies has led the rating agencies to revise their predictions of default rates higher. The market has also aggressively repriced the risk of default with large moves in credit spreads (the premium over government bonds that companies need to pay to borrow). By 31 March 2020 European high yield spreads had increased to 854 basis points (bps). This compares to a level of 405 bps at the 30 September 2019 and a low of 316 in mid-January 2020.

With a recessionary backdrop it is inevitable that default rates will rise, and indeed we have already observed several high yield issuers appoint financial advisors with a view to restructuring their debt.

Portfolio strategy

The Company entered the crisis on a relatively strong footing. The portfolio was cautiously positioned by the end of 2019, which was a natural response to yields having fallen so much and our sober view on valuations. At the very early stages of the virus outbreak we raised cash in the portfolio significantly. This defensive stance, combined with the closed-ended structure, meant that we were well positioned to take advantage of the re-pricing that occurred. Slowly and cautiously credit risk was added.

The focus of these purchases was on companies that we think have the balance sheet and business profile to survive the economic shock. Names added included Ziggo, Pinewood, IHO Schaeffler and Teva. The financial sector also provided some very attractive opportunities during March. Both Senior and AT1 bonds were added across multiple issuers with a focus on large European banks.

Following these purchases, subordinated financials remain the fund's largest sectoral allocation. Despite European banks having been asked to halt dividends and share buy-backs, the current situation is very different to the 2008 crisis. Then, banks and other financial institutions were the problem. This is a real economy shock and banks have come into it with much stronger liquidity and higher capital levels and asset quality. The announcement to halt shareholder payments has no bearing on banks' intentions to pay AT1 coupons and we believe they will continue to do so. Outside of subordinated financials, the three largest sectors in the portfolio are telecoms, food and utilities.

Over the period under review, the Company's NAV fell from 74.2p to 62.1p. The NAV total return was -13.4%. The portfolio maintained gross borrowing of 19%.

Outlook

High yield bond markets have repriced to reflect the severe economic shock that the crisis is inflicting. A lack of market liquidity at the start of the crisis exacerbated price moves and created some very attractive opportunities for the Company. We were able to add positions to the portfolio, buying bonds from companies that we believe have a balance sheet and business profile that can survive.

Looking ahead, although markets have rallied from the lows of 23 March 2020, credit spreads still offer some of the best value we have seen for many years. That said, there are undoubtedly challenging times ahead for many companies and default rates are likely to increase. A thorough and comprehensive analysis of each issuer and maintaining a diversified portfolio remain a crucial part of our approach, as we seek to add exposure and lock in value for when markets do recover.

Paul Read/Paul Causer/Rhys Davies

Portfolio Managers

15 May 2020

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Board carries out a review, regularly, of the risk environment in which the Company operates, including consideration of emerging risks and now COVID-19. The principal risks and uncertainties relating to the Company can be summarised as:

- Investment Policy - the adopted investment policy and process may not achieve the Company's published investment objective.

- Market Risk - a fall in the stock markets and/or a prolonged period of decline in the stock markets relative to other forms of investments will affect the performance of the portfolio, as well as the performance of individual portfolio investments.

- Investment Risk - the investment process employed by the Manager is likely to result, from time to time, in a more concentrated portfolio than those of other investment funds.

- Foreign Exchange Risk - the movement of exchange rates may have an unfavourable or favourable impact on returns as the Company holds non-sterling denominated investments and cash.

- Shares - share price is affected by market sentiment, supply and demand for the shares, dividends declared, portfolio performance as well as wider economic factors and changes in the law. The market value of, and the income derived from, the Company's ordinary shares can fluctuate and may go down as well as up.

- Gearing Returns Using Borrowings - the net borrowing may not exceed, at the time of drawdown, 50% of shareholders' funds. Borrowing levels may change from time to time in accordance with the Manager's assessment of risk and reward. As a consequence, any reduction in the value of the Company's investments may lead to a correspondingly greater percentage reduction in its NAV (which is likely to adversely affect the Company's share price). The Company borrows principally using repo financing arrangements. In certain circumstances it may have to realise investments at short notice to repay amounts owing under those arrangements and may not be able to realise the expected market value of those assets.

- High Yield Corporate Bonds - corporate bonds are subject to credit, liquidity, duration and interest rate risk. Adverse changes in the financial position of the issuer of corporate bonds or in general economic conditions may impair the ability of the issuer to make payments of principal interest or may cause the liquidation or insolvency of the issuer.

- Derivatives - the Company may enter into derivative transactions for the purpose of efficient portfolio management. The Company will not enter into derivative transactions for speculative purposes.

- Reliance on External Service Providers - failure by any service provider to carry out its obligations to the Company could have a materially detrimental impact on the operation of the Company and affect the ability of the Company to successfully pursue its investment policy. The Company's operations and reputation could be affected if any of its service providers suffered a major cyber security breach.

- Regulatory - whilst compliance with rules and regulations is closely monitored, breaches and changes could affect returns to shareholders.

- Pandemic (COVID-19) Risk - restrictions to movement of people and disruption to business operations are impacting portfolio company valuations and returns and could impact operational resilience of service providers. As the spread of COVID-19 continues, the Directors are monitoring the situation closely, together with the Manager and third-party service providers. A range of actions has been implemented to ensure that the Company and its service providers are able to continue to operate as normal, even in the event of prolonged disruption. The Manager's business continuity plans are reviewed on an ongoing basis and the Directors are satisfied that the Manager has in place robust plans and infrastructure to minimise the impact on its operations so that the Company can continue to trade, meet regulatory obligations, report and meet shareholder requirements.

The Manager has mandated work from home arrangements and implemented split team working for those whose work is deemed necessary to be carried out on business premises. Any meetings are being held virtually or via conference calls.

Other similar working arrangements are in place for the Company's third-party service providers. The Directors remain confident that with these measures in place, the Company is in a good position to continue operating largely as normal in these extreme market conditions. In addition, due to the nature of the Company being a closed end investment company, the Portfolio Manager is not presented with regular daily inflows and outflows that require managing.

Except for the pandemic risk above, a detailed explanation of these principal risks and uncertainties can be found on pages 12 to 16 of the Company's 2019 annual financial report, which is available on the Company's section of the Manager's website at:

www.invesco.co.uk/enhancedincome

In the view of the Board, these principal risks and uncertainties are as much applicable to the remaining six months of the financial year as they were to the six months under review.

Going Concern

The half-yearly financial report has been prepared on a going concern basis. The Directors consider that this is the appropriate basis as they have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. In considering this, the Directors took into account the Company's investment objective, risk management policies and capital management policies, the diversified portfolio, the liquidity of the securities which can be used to meet short-term funding commitments, and the ability of the Company to meet all of its liabilities, including its repo financing, and ongoing expenses from its assets.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH THE MANAGER

Under International Financial Reporting Standards, the Company has identified the Directors as related parties. Transactions with Directors are limited to their remuneration. Transactions with the Manager comprise management fees. The basis of these has not changed from that reported in the latest annual financial report.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

in respect of the preparation of the half-yearly financial report

The Directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report using accounting policies consistent with applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards.

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

- the condensed set of financial statements contained within the half-yearly financial report have been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standards 34 'Interim Financial Reporting';

- the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and DTR 4.2.8R of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules; and

- the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required on related party transactions.

The half-yearly financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors.

Kate Bolsover

Chairman

15 May 2020

BOND RATING ANALYSIS

At 31 March 2020

Standard & Poor's (S&P) ratings. Where a S&P rating is not available, an equivalent average rating has been used. Investment grade is BBB- and above.

For the definitions of these ratings see the Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures on page 71 of the 2019 annual financial report.

31 MAR 202030 SEPT 2019
% OFCUMULATIVE% OFCUMULATIVE
RatingPORTFOLIOTOTAL %PORTFOLIOTOTAL %
Investment Grade:
A---1.81.8
BBB+ 3.8 3.83.04.8
BBB 10.3 14.19.814.6
BBB- 8.1 22.26.521.1
Non-Investment Grade:
BB+ 13.0 35.213.834.9
BB 10.0 45.26.241.1
BB- 9.5 54.713.054.1
B+ 8.0 62.78.562.6
B 15.6 78.316.979.5
B- 7.6 85.98.588.0
CCC+ 4.0 89.91.889.8
CCC 1.6 91.51.491.2
CCC- 0.1 91.60.591.7
D- 91.6 0.191.8
NR (including equities) 8.4100.08.2 100.0
100.0100.0

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

At 31 March2020

All investments are fixed interest bonds unless otherwise stated; floating rates notes are depicted by FRN.

Bonds and Equity Investments

VALUE% OF
ISSUERISSUERATING(1)£'000PORTFOLIO
Euro
Achmea6% 04 Apr 2043NR/BBB-/BBB 1,7941.5
Telecom Italia5.25% 17 Mar 2055Ba1/BB+/BB 1,7401.4
Banco Santander6.25% FRN PerpetualBa1/NR/BB 1,5831.4
4.375% FRN PerpetualBa1/NR/BB132
IHO Verwaltungs3.875% 15 May 2027 (SNR)Ba2/BB+/BB7450.9
3.625% 15 May 2025 (SNR)Ba2/BB+/BB409
Burger King France8% 15 Dec 2022 (SNR)NR/CCC/CCC6390.9
FRN 01 May 2023B3/B-/B338
6% 01 May 2024 (SNR)B3/B-/B158
Banco BPM8.75% FRN PerpetualB3/NR/B 1,0250.8
IM Group6.625% 01 Mar 2025B2/B-/B 1,0120.8
Permanent TSB8.625% FRN PerpetualNR/NR/NR9700.8
Frigoglass Finance6.875% 12 Feb 2025B3/B-/B8730.7
PicardFRN 30 Nov 2023B3/B/B8230.7
Loxam SAS5.75% 15 Jul 2027NR/CCC+/CCC4030.6
3.75% 15 Jul 2026 (SNR)NR/B/B395
Platin5.375% 15 Jun 2023 (SNR)B3/B/B7400.6
Intesa Sanpaolo7% PerpetualBa3/BB-/BB7000.6
Quintiles IMS3.25% 15 Mar 2025 (SNR)Ba3/BB/BB6890.6
Banco Comercial Portugues9.25% 30 Apr 2067B2/CCC+/B6880.6
Ziggo Bond Finance3.375% 28 Feb 2030 (SNR) B3/B-/B6740.6
DKT Finance7% 17 Jun 2023 (SNR)Caa1/CCC+/CCC6690.5
Banco Sabadell6.5% FRN PerpetualB2/NR/B6400.5
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance6% 31 Jan 2025 (SNR)Ba2/BB/BB3830.5
1.125% 15 Oct 2024 (SNR)Ba2/BB/BB246
CNP AssurancesFRN PerpetualNR/NR/NR6240.5
Tereos Finance4.125% 16 Jun 2023 (SNR)NR/B+/B5960.5
INEOS Group5.375% 01 Aug 2024 (SNR)B1/B+/B4370.5
2.875% 01 May 2026 (SNR)Ba1/BB+/BB158
Maxeda DIY6.125% 15 Jul 2022 (SNR)Caa1/B-/CCC5810.5
Yew Grove REITCommon StockNR/NR/NR5390.4
Banca Monte Dei Paschi - Siena8% FRN 22 Jan 2030Caa1/NR/CCC2960.4
10.5% 23 Jul 2029 (SUB)Caa1/NR/CCC225
PrestigeBidCo6.25% 15 Dec 2023 (SNR)B2/B/B4960.4
Aegon5.625% FRN PerpetualBaa3/BBB-/BBB4890.4
Crystal Almond4.25% 15 Oct 2024 (SNR)NR/B/B4690.4
Barclays3.375% FRN 2 April 2020 (SNR)NR/NR/NR4620.4
La Financière ATALIAN4% 15 May 2024 (SNR)Caa1/B/CCC4600.4
Lloyds Banking Group3.5% FRN (SNR)A3/BBB+/A3070.4
6.375% FRN PerpetualBaa3/BB-/BB130
Crown European Holdings2.875% 01 Feb 2026 (SNR)Ba2/BB+/BB4340.4
National Bank Of Greece8.25% FRN 18 Jul 2029Caa2/CCC/CCC4140.3
Tasty Bondco6.25 15 May 2026 (SNR)B2/B/B3960.3
EDP - Energias de Portugal4.496% 30 Apr 2079Ba2/BB/BB3640.3
EG Global Finance4.375% 07 Feb 2025 (SNR)B2/B/B3540.3
Codere Finance6.75% 01 Nov 2021 (SNR)Caa1/CCC+/CCC3210.3
BNP ParibasCnv FRN PerpetualBaa3/BB+/BBB2990.3
Caixabank6.75% FRN PerpetualBa3u/BB/BB2880.2
Trafigura7.5% FRN Perpetual (SUB)NR/NR/NR2840.2
Odyssey Europe8% 15 May 2023 (SNR)B2/B/B2690.2
Motion Bondco4.5% 15 Nov 2027 (SNR)B3/B-/B2570.2
Bayer AG3.125% FRN 12 Nov 2079 (SUB)Baa3/BB+/BBB2430.2
UniCredit International Bank3.875% FRN PerpetualBa3/NR/BB2420.2
Aviva6.125% FRN 05 Jul 2043A3/BBB+/BBB2300.2
Europcar Mobility4.125% 15 Nov 2024 (SNR)Caa1/B/CCC1290.1
4% 30 Apr 2026 (SNR)Caa1/B/CCC 68
ASR Nederland4.625% Cnv FRN PerpetualNR/BB+/BB1500.1
Jaguar Land Rover5.875% 15 Nov 2024 (SNR)B1/B+/B1300.1
29,60924.1
Sterling
Virgin Media Finance6.25% 28 Mar 2029Ba3/BB-/BB 1,7822.8
5.75% 15 Apr 2023 (SNR)B1/B/B 1,635
Barclays7.875% FRN PerpetualBa2/B+/BB 1,4792.2
7.125% FRN PerpetualBa2/B+/BB645
6.375% FRN PerpetualBa2/B+/BB616
Enel7.75% 10 Sep 2075Ba1/BBB-/BBB 1,9082.2
6.625% 15 Sep 2076Ba1/BBB-/BBB774
Sainsbury's6.5% FRN PerpetualNR/NR/NR 1,6041.9
6% FRN 23 Nov 2027NR/NR/NR753
NWEN Finance5.875% 21 Jun 2021 (SNR)NR/BB+/BB 2,3511.9
NGG Finance5.625% FRN 18 Jun 2073Baa3/BBB/BBB 2,3101.9
Arqiva Broadcast Finance6.75% 30 Sep 2023B2/NR/B 2,1001.7
Premier Foods Finance6.25% 15 Oct 2023B2/B/B 1,5561.7
FRN 15 Jul 2022 (SNR)B2/B/B535
Co-Operative Bank9.5% FRN 25 Apr 2029NR/NR/NR 1,4321.6
5.125% 17 May 2024 (SNR)NR/BB/BB451
Eléctricité De France6% PerpetualBaa3/BB/BBB 1,2481.5
5.875% PerpetualBaa3/BB/BBB590
Virgin Money8.75% PerpetualBa2/B/BB 1,6711.4
Balfour Beatty10.75p Cnv PreferenceNR/NR/NR 1,5491.3
Aviva6.125% PerpetualA3/BBB+/BBB 1,4621.2
Pinnacle Bidco6.375% 15 Feb 2025 (SNR)B2/B/B 1,3661.1
Pension Insurance7.375% FRN PerpetualNR/NR/BBB 1,3021.1
Wagamama Finance4.125% 01 Jul 2022 (SNR)B2/B-/B 1,2461.0
Matalan Finance6.75% 31 Jan 2023 (SNR)B3/B-/B7001.0
9.5% 31 Jan 2024 (SNR)Caa3/CCC/CCC509
Orange5.875% PerpetualBaa3/BBB-/BBB 1,1600.9
Vodafone Group4.875% 03 Oct 2078Ba1/BB+/BB9670.9
1.5% Cnv 12 Mar 2022NR/NR/NR183
Time Warner Cable5.25% 15 Jul 2042Ba1/BBB-/BBB 1,0760.9
Iron Mountain3.875% 15 Nov 2025Ba3/BB-/BB8960.7
Drax Finco4.25% 01 May 2022 (SNR)NR/BB+/BB8590.7
Scottish Widows5.5% 16 Jun 2023Baa1/BBB+/BBB8470.7
William Hill4.75% 01 May 2026Ba1/BB/BB7950.6
Bupa Finance5% 08 Dec 2026Baa1/NR/BBB7520.6
Lloyds Banking Group7.875% PerpetualBaa3/BB-/BB3610.6
7.625% FRN PerpetualBaa3/BB-/BB335
Miller HomesFRN 15 Oct 2023 (SNR)NR/BB-/BB4750.5
5.5% 15 Oct 2023 (SNR)NR/BB-/BB168
Pinewood3.25% 30 Sep 2025 (SNR)NR/BB/BB5540.5
OneSavings Bank9.125% FRN PerpetualNR/NR/NR5500.4
AXA5.453% FRN PerpetualBaa1/BBB+/BBB5010.4
Jaguar Land Rover2.75% 24 Jan 2021B1/B+/B4650.4
Deutsche Bank7.125% PerpetualB1/B+/B4640.4
Experian Finance3.25% 07 Apr 2032Baa1/NR/03020.2
Nationwide5.875% FRN PerpetualBaa3/BB+/BB2910.2
Rothesay Life8% 30 Oct 2025NR/NR/BBB2670.2
CYBG9.25% PerpetualBa2u/B/BB2310.2
AMC Entertainment6.375% 15 Nov 2024 (SUB NTS)Caa1/CCC+/CCC2240.2
Legal & General5.5% 27 Jun 2064 FRN (SUB)A3/BBB+/BBB1930.2
CIS General Insurance12% FRN 08 May 2025NR/NR/NR1000.1
Petroleos Mexicanos8.25% 02 Jun 2022 (SNR)Baa3/BBB/BBB 830.1
46,67338.1
US Dollar
AlticeSFR 7.375% 01 May 2026B2/B/B 2,4782.4
7.5% 15 May 2026B2/B/B495
Royal Bank of Scotland7.64% FRN PerpetualBa2/BB-/BB 1,3282.2
8.625% FRN PerpetualBa2u/B+/BB814
8% Cnv FRN PerpetualBa2u/B+/BB375
7.5% Cnv FRN PerpetualBa2u/B+/BB155
AT&T4.65% 01 Jun 2044 (SNR)Baa2/BBB/BBB 2,5402.1
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance6.75% 01 Mar 2028 (SNR)Ba2/BB/BB 1,5242.1
7.125% 31 Jan 2025 (SUB)Ba2/BB/BB994
Stora Enso7.25% 15 Apr 2036Baa3/NR/BBB 1,9431.6
Ziggo Bond Finance6% 15 Jan 2027 (SNR)B3/B-/B 1,5421.5
4.875% 15 Jan 2030 (SNR)B1/B+/B254
Vodafone Group6.25% 03 Oct 2078Ba1/BB+/BB 1,0901.4
7% FRN 04 Apr 2079Ba1/BB+/BB621
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles4.5% 15 Apr 2020Ba2/BB+/BB 1,6001.3
Celanese4.625% 15 Nov 2022Baa3/BBB/BBB 1,5701.3
Aker BP5.875% 31 Mar 2025 (SNR)Ba1/BBB-/BB 1,4211.2
Lloyds Banking Group7.5% 31 Dec 2065Baa3/BB-/BBB 1,3791.1
Panther BF Aggregator8.5% 15 May 2027 (SNR)B3/CCC+/B 1,2531.0
Telecom Italia5.303% 30 May 2024Ba1/BB+/BB 1,2171.0
Adient7% 15 May 2026 (SNR)Ba3/BB-/BB 1,2011.0
Beazley5.875% 04 Nov 2026NR/NR/BBB 1,1580.9
Société Genérale7.375% 31 Dec 2065Ba2/BB+/BB 1,0240.8
DKT Finance9.375% 17 Jun 2023 (SNR)Caa1/CCC+/CCC 1,0070.8
Marfrig Global Foods7% 15 Mar 2024NR/BB-/BB8790.7
Algeco Scotsman8% 15 Feb 2023 (SNR)B2/B-/B8110.7
Diamond 15.45% 15 Jun 2023Baa3/BBB-/BBB8020.7
Neptune Energy6.625% 15 May 2025 (SNR)B1/BB-/BB7930.6
Lamb Weston4.625% 01 Nov 2024Ba2/BB+/BB7830.6
Verizon Communications4.272% 15 Jan 2036Baa1/BBB+/BBB7800.6
Trinseo5.375% 01 Sep 2025 (SNR)B2/B+/B7770.6
VIVAT6.25% PerpetualNR/NR/BB7480.6
Owens5.875% 15 Aug 2023B1/B+/B7250.6
Barclays8% FRN PerpetualBa2/B+/BB6070.6
2.75% FRN PerpetualBa1/BB+/BB116
Sigma Holdco7.875% 15 May 2026 (SNR)B3/B-/B6500.5
XPO Logistics6.5% 15 Jun 2022 (SNR)Ba3/BB-/BB6370.5
FAGE International5.625% 15 Aug 2026 (SNR)B2/B+/B6260.5
UBS7% PerpetualNR/BB+/BB3450.5
5% PerpetualBa1u/BB/BB248
IHO Verwaltungs6% 15 May 2027 (SNR)Ba2/BB+/BB5690.5
Rothschilds Continuation FinanceFRN PerpetualNR/NR/NR5140.4
Walnut Bidco9.125% 01 AUG 2024 (SNR)B1/B+/B4820.4
Brink's4.625% 15 Oct 2027Ba2/BB/BB4740.4
Marb Bondco6.875% 19 Jan 2025 (SNR)NR/BB-/BB4620.4
DNO ASA8.375% 29 May 2024NR/NR/NR2550.3
8.75% 31 May 2023NR/NR/NR177
CIRSA Finance7.875% 20 Dec 2023B2/B/B4110.3
Motion Bondco6.625% 15 Nov 2027 (SNR)B3/B-/B4060.3
Petroleos Mexicanos6.95% 28 Jan 2060 (SNR)Baa3/BBB/BBB1970.3
6.75% 21 Sep 2047 (SNR)Baa3/BBB/BBB180
Ithaca Energy9.375% 15 Jul 2024 (SNR)B3/B/B3550.3
Hertz7.625% 01 Jun 2022B2/BB-/B2820.2
Codere Finance7.625% 01 Nov 2021 (SNR)Caa1/CCC+/CCC2800.2
UniCredit International Bank8% FRN PerpetualNR/NR/BB2730.2
Tesco6.15% 15 Nov 2037 (SNR)Baa3/BBB-/BBB2170.2
PGH Capital5.375% 06 Jul 2027NR/NR/BBB2120.2
Millicom International Cellular5.125% 15 Jan 2028Ba2/NR/BB2030.2
Petra Diamonds7.25% 01 May 2022 (SNR)Caa1/CCC+/CCC1390.1
7.25% 01 May 2022 (SNR)Caa1/CCC+/CCC 46
J. C. Penney8.625% 15 Mar 2025 (SNR)Caa2/CCC-/CCC1280.1
6.375% 15 Oct 2036 (SNR)Caa3/CCC-/CCC 35
Puma International5% 24 Jan 2026Ba3/NR/BB1540.1
Nyrstar0% 31 Jul 2026 (SNR)NR/NR/NR1530.1
EG Global Finance8.5% 30 Oct 2025 (SNR)B2/B/B1440.1
BNP Paribas4.5% FRN PerpetualBa1/BBB-/BBB1220.1
Deutsche Bank6% FRN PerpetualB1/B+/B1070.1
Trafigura5.25% 19 Mar 2023 (SNR)NR/NR/NR 930.1
Yum Brands7.75% 01 Apr 2025 (SNR)NR/NR/NR 330.0
46,41337.6
Total investments 122,69599.8

Derivative Instruments - Credit Default Swaps

AT MARKET
VALUE% OF
ISSUERISSUENominal Exposure ££'000PORTFOLIO
Euro
iTraxx Eur XoverSeries 33 5% 5 Year 20 Jun 20255,334,3001590.1
iTraxx Eur XoverSeries 32 5% 5 Year 20 Dec 20242,667,150 530.1
iTraxx Eur XoverSeries 32 5% 5 Year 20 Dec 20241,778,100 36
Total value of derivatives9,779,550248 0.2
Total investments and derivatives 122,943 100.0

(1) Moody/Standard & Poor's (S&P)/Equivalent average rating.

Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

SIX MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2020SIX MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2019
REVENUECAPITALTOTALREVENUECAPITALTOTAL
£'000£'000£'000£'000£'000£'000
Loss on investments held at fair value-(20,496)(20,496)-(1,555)(1,555)
Profit/(loss) on derivative instruments - currency hedges-1,2571,257-(21)(21)
Exchange differences-(1,227)(1,227)-125125
Income - note 24,406-4,4064,236-4,236
4,406(20,466)(16,060)4,236(1,451)2,785
Investment management fee - note 3(227)(227)(454)(224)(224)(448)
Other expenses(191)(3)(194)(153)-(153)
(Loss)/profit before finance costs and taxation3,988(20,696)(16,708)3,859(1,675)2,184
Finance costs(30)(30)(60)(60)(60)(120)
(Loss)/profit before taxation3,958(20,726)(16,768)3,799(1,735)2,064
Taxation - note 4(5)-(5)(6)-(6)
(Loss)/profit after taxation3,953(20,726)(16,773)3,793(1,735)2,058
Return per ordinary share2.3p(12.1)p(9.8)p2.3p(1.1)p1.2p
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period171,825,181 164,994,855

The total column of this statement represents the Company's statement of comprehensive income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. The (loss)/profit after taxation is the total comprehensive (loss)/income. The supplementary revenue and capital columns are both prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations of the Company. No operations were acquired or discontinued in the period.

Condensed Balance Sheet

Registered number 75059

ATAT
31 MARCH30 SEPTEMBER
20202019
£'000£'000
Non-current assets
Investments held at fair value through profit or loss122,943144,528
Current assets
Margin held at brokers1,631 189
Prepayments and accrued income2,605 2,529
Cash and cash equivalents2,740 4,623
6,976 7,341
Total assets 129,919151,869
Current liabilities
Amounts due to brokers(1,082)-
Accruals(302)(305)
Derivative financial instruments - unrealised net loss on currency hedges(249)(940)
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase(20,004)(24,161)
(21,637)(25,406)
Total assets less current liabilities 108,282126,463
Provision for performance fee - note 3(306)(306)
Net assets 107,976126,157
Capital and reserves
Share capital - note 68,691 8,503
Share premium 157,729155,068
Capital reserve(69,030)(48,304)
Revenue reserve10,58610,890
Total shareholders' funds 107,976126,157
Net asset value per ordinary share62.1p74.2p
Number of 5p ordinary shares in issue at the period end - note 6173,819,855170,069,855

Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

Six MonthsSix Months
to 31 Marchto 31 March
20202019
£'000£'000
Cash flows from operating activities
(Loss)/profit before finance costs and taxation(16,708) 2,184
Tax on overseas income(5)(6)
Adjustments for:
Purchase of investments(30,166)(20,261)
Sale of investments 32,337 19,015
2,171(1,246)
(Decrease)/increase in securities sold under agreement to repurchase(4,157) 2,477
Loss on investments held at fair value 20,496 1,555
Net movement from derivative instruments - currency hedges(691)467
Increase in receivables(1,518)(376)
Decrease in payables(3)(31)
Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities(415) 5,024
Cash flows from financing activities
Finance cost paid(60)(106)
Net proceeds from issue of new shares 2,865-
Dividends paid - note 5(4,273)(4,124)
Net cash outflow from financing activities(1,468)(4,230)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents(1,883)794
Cash and cash equivalents at start of the period 4,623 2,775
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 2,740 3,569
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Balance Sheet is as follows:
Cash held at custodian 2,740 1,539
Invesco Liquidity Funds plc* - money market fund- 2,030
Cash and cash equivalents 2,740 3,569
Cash flow from operating activities includes:
Dividends received9985
Interest received 4,224 3,943
Changes in liabilities arising from financing activities:
Opening securities sold under agreements to repurchase 24,161 22,109
(Decrease)/increase from securities sold under agreements to repurchase(4,157) 2,477
Closing securities sold under agreements to repurchase 20,004 24,586

* Formerly Short-Term Investment Company (Global Series) plc.

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

SHARESHARECAPITALREVENUE
CAPITALPREMIUMRESERVERESERVETOTAL
£'000£'000£'000£'000£'000
For the six months ended 31 March 2020
At 30 September 2019 8,503155,068(48,304)10,890126,157
Total comprehensive loss for the period--(20,726) 3,953(16,773)
Dividends paid - note 5-(16)-(4,257)(4,273)
Net proceeds from issue of new shares - note 6188 2,677-- 2,865
At 31 March 2020 8,691157,729(69,030)10,586107,976
For the six months ended 31 March 2019
At 30 September 20188,250151,560(50,484)11,351120,677
Total comprehensive income for the period--(1,735)3,793 2,058
Dividends paid - note 5---(4,124)(4,124)
At 31 March 2019 8,250151,560(52,219)11,020118,611

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements

1. Basis of Preparation

The condensed financial statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies as those adopted in the 2019 annual financial report. They have been prepared on an historical cost basis, in accordance with the applicable International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as adopted by the European Union and, where possible, in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice for Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts, issued by the Association of Investment Companies in October 2019.

2. Income

Six monthsSix months
to 31 Mar 2020to 31 Mar 2019
£'000£'000
Income from investments:
UK dividends 85 85
UK bond interest1,849 1,712
Overseas dividends 16 5
Overseas bond interest2,449 2,426
Deposit interest7 8
Total4,406 4,236

3. Management Fee, Performance Fees and Finance Costs

Investment management fees and finance costs are allocated equally to revenue and capital. The management fee is 0.8% on the first £80 million of shareholders' funds; 0.7% on the next £70 million; and 0.6% on any excess of shareholders' funds over £150 million.

The performance fee arrangements were removed with effect 1 October 2017. The deferred performance fee arising in the year ended 30 September 2017, continues to be recognised as a provision of £306,000 as at 31 March 2020 (30 September 2019: £306,000).

4. Taxation

The Company is subject to Jersey income tax at the rate of 0% (2019: 0%). The tax charge consists of irrecoverable withholding tax on overseas income.

5. Dividends Paid

Six monthsSix months
to 31 Mar 2020to 31 Mar 2019
£'000£'000
Fourth interim of 1.25p2,126 2,062
First interim of 1.25p2,147 2,062
Total paid4,273 4,124

The first interim for the quarter ended 31 December 2019 was paid on 31 January 2020 to Shareholders on the register on 3 January 2020. The second interim for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 was paid on 30 April 2020 to Shareholders on the register on 3 April 2020.

6. Share Capital, including Movements

Six monthsYear to
to 31 Mar 202030 Sept 2019
Share capital:
Brought forward£8,503,000£8,250,000
Net issue proceeds£188,000£253,000
Carried forward£8,691,000£8,503,000
Number of ordinary shares:
Brought forward 170,069,855164,994,855
Issued in period3,750,0005,075,000
Carried forward 173,819,855170,069,855
Per share:
- average issue price76.73p75.02p

Subsequent to the period end 650,000 ordinary shares were issued at an average price of 63.93p.

7. Classification under Fair Value Hierarchy

AT 31 MAR 2020AT 30 SEPT 2019
LEVEL 1LEVEL 2LEVEL 1LEVEL 2
£'000£'000£'000£'000
Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss:
Debt securities-120,607-142,722
Equities - convertible preference shares and common stock 539 1,549 162 1,644
Derivative financial instruments:
Credit default swaps-248--
Total for financial assets 539122,404 162144,366
Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss:
Derivative financial instruments:
Currency hedges-249-940
Total for financial liabilities-249-940

8. Status of Half-Yearly Financial Report

The financial information contained in this half-yearly report, which has not been reviewed or audited, does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Article 104 of Companies (Jersey) Law 1991. The financial information for the half years ended 31 March 2019 and 2020 has not been audited. The figures and financial information for the year ended 30 September 2019 are extracted and abridged from the latest published accounts and do not constitute the statutory accounts for that year.

By order of the Board

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary

15 May 2020

